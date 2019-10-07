The Dutch Government Has Decided to Stop Describing Itself as Holland

Authorities believe the country's image needs to be renewed, as the Netherlands associates tourists mainly with drugs and Amsterdam's "Red Light District".


The rebranding process has started and the promotion of the Netherlands name will be enforced at upcoming international events and will be recognized by the national football team.

The national rebranding, which has been signed up to by business leaders, the tourist board and central government, will be rolled out later this year.

North and South Holland are provinces on the western coast of the Netherlands. From the 10th to the 16th century, Holland was one political unified entity and ruled by the counts of Holland.

