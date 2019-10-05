BRC with an Information Campaign on Socially Significant Diseases

The Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC) is launching an information campaign on socially significant diseases in cardiology and ophthalmology, said the BRC press office.

The opening event will take place on 7 October and will be dedicated to age-related macular degeneration, which is a progressive chronic eye disease and causes loss of central vision in a large percentage of people. Dr. Veselin Daskalov, an ophthalmologist and specialist in eye microsurgery, will give a presentation on the topic.



For a month, renowned ophthalmologists and cardiologists will give presentations in the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Pernik, Blagoevgrad, Shumen, Lovech, Pleven, Yambol, Burgas, Dupnitsa, Haskovo.

The campaign targets specific age groups with the aim of prevention, early diagnosis and treatment options for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, heart attack and stroke. In the field of cardiology, people aged 45 to 75 and patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation will be targeted, while in the field of ophthalmology the focus will be on 50-65 year olds.