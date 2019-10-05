Iranians Tried to Hack Microsoft Servers

Iranians have tried to hack the accounts of thousands of Americans in order to influence the country's presidential campaign. The statement is from Microsoft, which has caught the hackers' action. The Seattle-based company said Iranian agents had attacked a certain presidential candidate, but declined to name it.

US media say it is a campaign by Donald Trump, whom the Iranians do not want in office for another term. Hackers tried to break through the protection of one of the so-called "clouds". This is a server that Microsoft uses to email a large number of its customers. They tried to gain access to 2,700 emails and probably succeeded in about 200 cases.

