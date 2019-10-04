Free Metro Tickets in Exchange for Plastic Bottles in Rome

Free metro tickets for Rome residents in exchange for plastic bottles. This is part of the plan to make the city more environmentally friendly.

The Plastic Ticket Initiative is an initiative of an urban transport company in the Italian capital. Heads of the company explained that because of the positive attitude of citizens, the initiative will cover the entire subway system and will be extended until July 2020.

Under the plan, passengers can hand over plastic bottles to special machines placed at subway stations. For each bottle returned, citizens will receive a credit of EUR 0.05 in exchange for a ticket online. For this purpose it is necessary for the passengers to download an application on their mobile devices, which registers the number of tickets depending on the returned bottles.

The cost of a standard ticket, valid for 100 minutes by metro and bus, costs 1.50 euros, so the trip goes completely free of charge for 30 bottles, the Rome public transport company notes.