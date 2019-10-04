Minister Petkova: Energy and Cybersecurity Are Directly Linked to the National Security

Politics | October 4, 2019, Friday // 12:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Minister Petkova: Energy and Cybersecurity Are Directly Linked to the National Security www.pixabay.com

Cybersecurity is directly related to the national security of every country, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said during a conference on Energy and Urban Cybersecurity, Bulgaria 2019, Focus News Agency reported.

"The topic is directly related to the security of each government sector. When it comes to energy and cybersecurity, the two are closely related. We all know how important the energy sector is to a country’s economy, it is a sector that is also directly linked to the national security," the minister said.

"Any cybersecurity issue in the energy sector can lead to very serious risks for the state, in terms of its economic and social development. That is why we in the energy industry take a very responsible look at the topic of cybersecurity," she said.

“It is not by chance that the Ministry of Energy is one of the four departmental centres in the country that have been designated as the competent authority for network and information security.

The ministry has developed a series of measures that will allow coordination between all companies in such a crucial area that is cybersecurity,” said Petkova.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Temenuzhka Petkova, Energy minister, energy, cybersecurity, national security, linked
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria