Sofia Will Host an European Jazz Conference

Sofia will host the one-of-a-kind European Jazz Conference. The event will take place from September 10 to September 13, 2020 at the National Palace of Culture, co-organizers of the Bulgarian A to Z Foundation announced, quoted by BTA.

More than 400 jazz actors, organizers, program directors, managers and producers of jazz festivals and cultural operators from Europe and the world, as well as journalists, music agents and performers, are expected to participate.

The Forum is organized annually by the European Jazz Network (EJN) in a different place in Europe. The news that Sofia will be the host of the festival was officially announced during this year's conference in Novara, Italy. EJN general manager Giambattista Tofoni expressed his satisfaction with the coordination and joint work with the Bulgarian institutions and emphasized the remarkable spirit of the capital and the efforts of Mayor Yordanka Fandakova in her endeavour to create conditions for a diverse cultural and social life in the city.

The first Bulgarian showcase will be organized within the conference. In it, after applying and being selected by an international committee, various jazz projects will be able to present themselves to the conference participants. The terms and procedure will be further announced.