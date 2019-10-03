Turkey Fines Facebook with More Than $ 281,000

Turkey fines giant Facebook for breaching privacy requirements of users. The penalty is worth 1.6 million Turkish pounds (over $ 281,000), reports Anadolu Agency.

The company has made public the information about gender, birth date, marital status, education, religion, hometown and whereabouts of nearly 281,000 users. And the fine was imposed by the local personal data protection service.

In May this year, the Turkish data protection authority fined Facebook 1.65 million pounds ($ 289,566) for a previous data breach.