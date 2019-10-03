Microsoft Introduced a Foldable Smartphone (VIDEO)

US technology giant Microsoft is returning to the mobile device market with a folding smartphone and a dual-screen tablet and Android operating system, which is expected to hit the market next year, the Associated Press reported.

The company introduced the Surface Duo smartphone as part of a new line of Surface computers. Earlier, Microsoft gave up on smartphones after the cold reception of its own operating system and the unfortunate acquisition of Nokia.

Duo devices can make phone calls, the company said, though it refrains from calling it a "phone."

The Surface Neo tablet has a similar appearance, but it is larger and users cannot make phone calls from it.

The two devices have two screens each connected to an elastic link and can be folded like a laptop. Screens can show different applications side by side or one application that can occupy both displays. The technology is not as ambitious as the folding screens of Samsung and other manufacturers, some of which have encountered technical difficulties.

Folded, the Surface Duo is the size of a large smartphone with two 5.6-inch screens.

Surface Neo, in its "compact" shape, is about as large as a small tablet like the iPad Mini) or Amazon Fire.

Initially, the devices will only be available to developers who develop or test mobile applications. Microsoft plans to release them for the Christmas shopping season in 2020 and so far does not provide price guidance, BTA reported.

Rather, Surface Earbuds will be coming to the market, with the company joining handset makers. They will cost $ 249.

At an event held in New York yesterday, Microsoft also introduced two new Surface Pro tablets. The Surface Pro X will have a 13-inch screen instead of the 12-inch of older models. However, it will be about the same size thanks to the smaller frame.