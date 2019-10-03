Robot Prepares 300 Pizzas per Hour

Bulgaria: Robot Prepares 300 Pizzas per Hour www.pixabay.com

Seattle-based company Picnic has announced that it has developed a module that can make up to 300 medium-sized pizzas per hour and 180 large ones.

"We are delighted to unveil the first ever intelligent food platform," the company said in a statement.

“We are happy to roll out a pilot of the Picnic pizza-making technology in our kitchens, as we look to enhance our quality and speed of service. Technology that enables employees to be more successful will influence the guest experience at ballgames, concerts and all types of events moving forward.”

The pizza-bot work involves assembling the pizza and incorporating it into various ingredients, but the preparation of the dough, sauces and baking is done not by robots, but by humans.

Once a pizza order is made, the robot starts making it as soon as it receives the dough.

Picnic Launches IT Pizza Manufacturer at Centerplate, a fast-food restaurant at Seattle's T-Mobile Park baseball facility and at a restaurant in Redmond, Washington.

Tags: pizza, robot, Picnic, AI
