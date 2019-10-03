MEPs "Not Impressed" with the New Brexit Plan

MEPs "are not impressed" by the proposed new withdrawal agreement by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Guy Verhofstadt, the EU Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, said he was “absolutely not positive about Johnson’s proposals”.

"Tomorrow we will give point after point the reasons for that, what is not acceptable in the proposal," Verhofstadt said. "The first assessment of nearly every member in the BSG was not positive at all," he said, suggesting that the UK offer was not a serious attempt at reaching a deal but an effort to shift blame for failure to Brussels

At the same time, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said progress has been made, but much work remains to be done to reach a new agreement, BTA reported.

"There is progress. But to be frank, a lot of work still needs to be done to reach, to fulfil, the three objectives of the backstop - no border, all-Ireland economy, and protecting the single market. That means protecting the consumer, the citizens, and the businesses inside the single market, the 27 member states. So now we will continue to work, to work to reach a deal. The no-deal will never be the choice of the EU. Never. So we will continue to reach a deal and to work with the UK team.”, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator said.