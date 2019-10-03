Boris Johnson Suspends Parliament for a Week
October 3, 2019
novinite.bg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will dissolve parliament from October 8-14, Downing Street has reported. It comes just weeks after his previous move to suspend parliament was declared illegal.
"These timings would mean parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations" for Queen Elizabeth II to outline the government's new legislative programme, it was said in a statement.
