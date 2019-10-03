World War II Plane Crashed in Connecticut

Bulgaria: World War II Plane Crashed in Connecticut

Seven people died in the US state of Connecticut after a WWII plane crashed. The B-17 bomber aircraft, known as the Flying Fortress, had 13 people on board. He crashed at Bradley Airport.

The incident occurred during a demonstration flight, which however ended with an attempted landing shortly after takeoff. According to authorities, the crew discovered the malfunction and tried to get back to the airport. When the pilot tried to land, the aircraft crashed into a hangar. It was filled with containers of anti-icing fluid.

“We know that the crew circled back to Runway 6 and attempted to land on Runway 6,” she said. “They impacted the instrument landing system stanchions, the plane veered to the right, crossed over a grassy area, crossed over the taxiway and impacted a de-icing facility.”

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference tonight. 

