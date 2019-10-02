Trump Impeachment Inquiry

In a series of tweets, US President Donald Trump described the removal process as a "coup''.

According to him, he aims to take away the power of the people, their voice and their freedoms.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, has accused Democrats of terrorizing his employees. Five senior diplomats are called to testify before several committees. According to Pompeo, this is "not possible". The impeachment process of Donald Trump began after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky.

According to Democrats, Trump has pressured Kiev to launch an investigation into Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

