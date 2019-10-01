Bulgarian Movie Awarded at the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival

Bulgarian movie received a special diploma in the New Directors program at the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival, Art Fest reported.

"Sister" is the second feature movie by Svetla Tsotsorkova, but begins its journey as a project of "Sofia Meetings" within the "Sofia Film Fest". The film was also supported by festivals in Arras - France, Thessaloniki - Greece, Hong Kong - China.

The story follows the life of a girl whose tragicomic lies are about to destroy the world of her family. The main role is played by young actress Monica Naydenova. Actors Asen Blatechki, Valentin Ganev, Elena Zamyarkova, Ivan Savov, Svetlana Yancheva are also starring in the movie. The screenplay is work of Svetoslav Ovcharov and Svetla Tsotsorkova, who are also producers of the film, which is a co-production with Qatar.

“Svetla Tsotsorkova has made a film about family life and sisterhood, and the sweet little lies families tell each other, and the way they pull together to overcome them, something we can all relate to,” said Film Republic’s Xavier Henry-Rashid.

He added: “As well as boasting a unique visual style, ‘Sister’ has a real heart and warmth, and we’re very happy to take this film into the marketplace.”, Variety magazine writes.

"Tsotsorkova's second feature film is a testament to her talent and ability to recreate relationships between family members conditioned by the environment in which they live," commented Cineuropa.