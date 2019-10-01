Schumacher's Cardiothoracic Surgeon: I Could not Do Miracles

Society | October 1, 2019, Tuesday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Schumacher's Cardiothoracic Surgeon: I Could not Do Miracles archive

The surgeon who operated former Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher - Philippe Menasche has denied having made an "experimental" intervention in Paris. In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Menasche stressed that he was "not doing miracles," but he did everything he could for the seven-time world champion, Gong.bg reported.

"We don't do any experimentation with my team. It's a nefarious term that does not fit the vision of good medicine," he commented. He noted that his training for heart cell transfusion ended two years ago.

"There was a lot of attention for our department after Michael Schumacher's visit, but now everything is back to normal. We did what we could," the doctor explained.

The cardiac surgeon emphasized that there has been a great deal of progress with the stem cell technique over the last 20 years, but the truth is that not much is known for now.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cardiothoracic surgeon, Michael Schumacher, miracles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria