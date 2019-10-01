Schumacher's Cardiothoracic Surgeon: I Could not Do Miracles

The surgeon who operated former Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher - Philippe Menasche has denied having made an "experimental" intervention in Paris. In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Menasche stressed that he was "not doing miracles," but he did everything he could for the seven-time world champion, Gong.bg reported.

"We don't do any experimentation with my team. It's a nefarious term that does not fit the vision of good medicine," he commented. He noted that his training for heart cell transfusion ended two years ago.

"There was a lot of attention for our department after Michael Schumacher's visit, but now everything is back to normal. We did what we could," the doctor explained.

The cardiac surgeon emphasized that there has been a great deal of progress with the stem cell technique over the last 20 years, but the truth is that not much is known for now.