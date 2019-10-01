Dutch police arrested a parrot after it witnessed a shoplifting, BTA reported.

The parrot was on his owner's shoulder when he was arrested by the Utrecht police.

A photo of the arrested parrot posted by the police has been circulating on social networks. Some even hid his eyes with a black bar "to protect its identity"

"We recently arrested a suspect in shoplifting case," police said in the post.

"During the arrest we found a secret witness with feathers and a beak on the suspect's shoulder," police said.

"We then realised to our shock that we did not have a bird cell or cage," the police said tongue-in-cheek, adding that the little creature was "well cared for."

Fortunately for the parrot, its owner was released the same day. It landed on his shoulder again as he left.

Later the police posted an update about the parrot in its instagram profile:

"Update!!!!

Hi, this bird sat on the shoulder of a thief we arrested for shoplifting. As we don 't have a birdcage, this bird had no other place to stay than in the cell. His owner agreed to this. When the owner was released shortly after, the bird accompanied him.

The bird has not been questioned and is as far as we know not guilty of any charges