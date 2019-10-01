Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria's unemployment rate dropped to 4% in August

"Bulgaria's unemployment rate dropped to 4% in August from 5.2% a year earlier." This was written by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in his personal profile on Facebook, quoting Eurostat data.

"Youth unemployment is also significantly reduced. We are continuing with the measures to attract new investors and improve the conditions for business development in the country, so that the life of every Bulgarian can become better, ” Borissov writes.

