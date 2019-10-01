Boyko Borissov: Bulgaria's unemployment rate dropped to 4% in August
Society | October 1, 2019, Tuesday // 10:43| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
"Bulgaria's unemployment rate dropped to 4% in August from 5.2% a year earlier." This was written by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in his personal profile on Facebook, quoting Eurostat data.
"Youth unemployment is also significantly reduced. We are continuing with the measures to attract new investors and improve the conditions for business development in the country, so that the life of every Bulgarian can become better, ” Borissov writes.
- » The National Palace of Culture Will Be Illuminated in Pink Tonight
- » Bulgarian Movie Awarded at the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival
- » Bridge Collapses in Northeast Taiwan, There Are Injured (VIDEO)
- » Schumacher's Cardiothoracic Surgeon: I Could not Do Miracles
- » MFA: From 2020, Bulgarians Will Travel to the UK with an International Passport
- » Alcohol Consumption in Russia Dropped by More than 40%