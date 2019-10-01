Mostly Sunny Today, with Temperatures Between 25C to 30C

It will be mostly sunny today across Bulgaria. In the afternoon, some increase in clouds is possible but no rain is expected. There will be light northwest wind, increasing to moderate in the Danubian Plain, In eastern Bulgaria the wind will start blowing from the southeast and will increase temporarily into the evening.

Maximum temperatures expected from 25C to 30C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month, it will slightly increase during the day and will get near the average for the month.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

