Mariya Gabriel Answered More Than 50 Questions During Her EP Hearing
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 1, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgarian Commissioner and candidate for second term Mariya Gabriel answered more than 50 questions during a hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels. MEPs have given excellent ratings to her.
If approved, Maria Gabriel will be in charge of the "Innovation and Youth" portfolio of the new European Commission, which takes office on November 1st.
The decision of the MEPs will become clear today around 1 pm. Maria Gabriel must receive the approval of two-thirds of them.
