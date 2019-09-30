Photos of Lighthouses Are Presented at the Photosynthesis Art Center

Interview of Valery Nikolova with Vladimir Spasov about the show 'Horizon till noon'.



The photographic series, which presents the magical marine lights along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast from Ahtopol to Shabla, can be seen at the capital's Photosynthesis Art Center until 26 October. The author of the photos is Vladimir Spasov. The series, filmed in March, was inspired by two German architects, photographers Bernd and Hill Becher.

Headlights as magic symbols

"Water is a source of inspiration for me and it is my muse. That's why lighthouses are magical symbols, objects, somewhat living things, ”said photographer Vladimir Spasov in Horizon by noon.

The idea is to display the lighthouses in a monumental way where architecture stands out.

There is a nostalgic moment in the lighthouse photography.

Lighthouses attract people, attract artists.

"30 lighthouses are currently on display. There is another one because the municipality of Kavarna cut off the lighthouse which is at the moment of the exhibition and put another one in its place. I have no explanation why this thing happened. There may be some reason. For me, the previous one had such a specific architecture, it looked like a flying saucer. At the moment, as the sailors told me when I was shooting it, it looks like a grain silo and it is plastic. I'm very unhappy so I haven't shown it yet. "