Zoran Zaev: We Accept the Recommendations of Bulgaria
Politics | September 30, 2019, Monday // 14:19| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
It is possible to find a solution to the controversial issues with Bulgaria very quickly. Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has said this, BGNESS reported.
"We have signed a treaty with which we accepted we have a common history. Of course, part of it is different for the two countries. In that spirit, I believe the committees will find a solution," Zaev said.
