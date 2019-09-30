Rumen Radev: A Position is Needed to Protect the Bulgarian National Interest



"Actions are needed to develop a national position with clear requirements and criteria that safeguard the Bulgarian national interest." This was stated by President Rumen Radev after the meeting to discuss the results of the work of the Joint Committee on Historical and Educational Affairs between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia.

Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria: After the Treaty of Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation, which was expected to solve decades of problems in our relations and give impetus and new perspective in the development of these relations ... The lack of specific conditions in this Treaty led to a drastic lag behind the process of European integration of the Republic of Northern Macedonia. Moreover - despite the great efforts made by the Bulgarian side, the Joint Commission has not achieved any particular results, especially recently they are disturbing, and our neighbor's behavior is creating uncertainty and mistrust. In these circumstances and in the expected decision in the middle of this month to open negotiations for the Republic of Northern Macedonia, the participants in today's meeting agreed in principle that actions are needed to develop a national position with clear requirements and criteria that protect the Bulgarian national interest.