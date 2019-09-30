Over 10,000 People Were Active during the European Sports Week

Over the course of a week, a series of events were held in Sofia under the motto "Be active, find your sport, choose your sport club". The fifth edition of European Sport Week #BeActive was the largest ever. More than 10,000 people attended the Arena Armeec within the unique sports fair organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

This year's campaign was aimed at targeting young people of different ages through sporting attractive demonstrations in the multifunctional gym.

#BeActiveFair aroused the greatest interest among students. This week, dozens of metropolitan schools have included a visit to Arena Armeec in their programs. Every day, more than 100 volunteers from nearly 50 federations and sports clubs have called on children to play sports through awareness programs, a personal example and the opportunity for spectators to participate in the games themselves.

Nearly 5,000 students attended the sports fair. They had the opportunity to meet with some of the Bulgarian sport stars, who are ambassadors of the initiative.

Gymnasts from the national ensemble, individual athletes Nevyana Vladinova, Katrin Taseva and Boryana Kaleyn, world and European wrestling champion Taybe Yusein, boxers Daniel and Boyan Asenovi, table tennis competitor Denislav Kodzhabashev, and the legend Yordan Yovchev

called on everyone to choose the sport they like. The Minister of Youth and Sports Krasen Kralev also participated in a number of demonstrations and spoke in person with representatives of various sports clubs and guests of the sports fair.

At Arena Armeec, visitors had the opportunity to attend football, volleyball, basketball, track and field, gymnastics, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, karate, judo, motorcycle, motorcycle, street fitness, water sports and more. The European Sport Week was closed with the second edition of #BeActiveNight in front of the National Palace of Culture. Attractive demonstrations of more extreme sports were attended by hundreds of capital city residents.