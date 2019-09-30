Turkey Plans to Welcome 75 Million Tourists in 2023

Business » TOURISM | September 30, 2019, Monday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Plans to Welcome 75 Million Tourists in 2023 www.pixabay.com

Turkey plans to welcome 75 million tourists in 2023, turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We will continue to work to increase our country's share in the world tourism. Our goal is to welcome 75 million tourists in 2023, " the Turkish head of state wrote in a tweet on the occasion of International Tourism Day, which is celebrated on September 27th.

Erdogan shared an infographic detailing the plan to achieve this goal, the Anadolu Agency reported.

According to him, the government intends to attract 4 million tourists from the Far East, 4.5 million tourists from Central European countries and another 3 million from America in 2023.

Under the plan, Ankara will increase its advertising budget to $ 180 million in order to promote Turkey . The capacity of a number of airports will be increased, in particular in Istanbul and Antalya, and the Blue Flag beaches will be increased from 463 to 688.

The bed capacity is also planned to be increased - from 1.5 to 2 million.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourists, turkey, tourism, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria