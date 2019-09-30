Turkey plans to welcome 75 million tourists in 2023, turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We will continue to work to increase our country's share in the world tourism. Our goal is to welcome 75 million tourists in 2023, " the Turkish head of state wrote in a tweet on the occasion of International Tourism Day, which is celebrated on September 27th.

Erdogan shared an infographic detailing the plan to achieve this goal, the Anadolu Agency reported.

According to him, the government intends to attract 4 million tourists from the Far East, 4.5 million tourists from Central European countries and another 3 million from America in 2023.

Under the plan, Ankara will increase its advertising budget to $ 180 million in order to promote Turkey . The capacity of a number of airports will be increased, in particular in Istanbul and Antalya, and the Blue Flag beaches will be increased from 463 to 688.

The bed capacity is also planned to be increased - from 1.5 to 2 million.