Marvel Is Preparing a New "Star Wars" Movie

Marvel President Kevin Feige is preparing a new Star Wars movie with Lucasfilm.

Walt Disney Studios co-president Alan Horn said it was logical for Feige and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to work together.

As president of Marvel Studios, acquired by Disney in 2009, Feige has turned Marvel's cinematic universe into the most successful franchise in movie history, with more than $ 22 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

The Star Wars saga will enter a new phase after Skywalker's story ends in December.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss are also developing new films from the Star Wars series as well as Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.