PM Boris Johnson Won't Resign to Avoid Postponing Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said today that he would not resign in order avoid having to delay Brexit deadline, which is at the end of October, BTA reported. Johnson has promised to withdraw the United Kingdom from the EU - with or without a deal, even though parliament is voting on a law requiring him to postpone the termination of union if legislators have not approved a possible agreement.

In an interview with the BBC, asked if he would resign so that he would not have to postpone, Johnson said, "No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that." 

In response to the question whether, despite the law, the possibility of a firm Brexit remains, ie. without an agreement with the EU, Johnson said it was possible. "Yes, we can do it," he said.

