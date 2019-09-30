20,000 People Attended a Demonstration in Moscow
World | September 30, 2019, Monday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
More than 20,000 people protested in Moscow. They demanded the release of the arrested people during the July and August unauthorized protests in the Russian capital.
15 people were detained after protests over authorities' refusal to register opposition candidates for the local elections in Moscow. Sunday's rally was attended by members of non-parliamentary opposition groups, including Alexei Navalny.
- » Luxury Cars Seized from African President's Son Have Been Sold for Millions in an Auction
- » A Large-Scale Protest of the Opposition Will Take Place in Moscow
- » 18 Injured after Explosion and Fire Aboard an Oil Tanker
- » A MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crashed in Slovakia
- » Boris Johnson Is Referred to a Police Watchdog due to Conflict of Interest
- » Romania Invests Billions in a Black Sea Military Base