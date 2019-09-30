20,000 People Attended a Demonstration in Moscow

More than 20,000 people protested in Moscow. They demanded the release of the arrested people during the July and August unauthorized protests in the Russian capital.

15 people were detained after protests over authorities' refusal to register opposition candidates for the local elections in Moscow. Sunday's rally was attended by members of non-parliamentary opposition groups, including Alexei Navalny.

