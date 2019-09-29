Sebastian Kurz's Party Wins the Election in Austria

Bulgaria: Sebastian Kurz's Party Wins the Election in Austria

The Conservative Austrian People's Party (ANP), led by its chairman and former chancellor Sebastian Kurz, wins 37% of the vote on Sunday's snap election in the Austrian National Council (lower house of parliament), according to the exit poll of Austrian television channel OE24.TV by the TACC.

The Austrian Social Democratic Party (SDPA) wins 23% of the vote and is second. The right-wing Austrian Freedom Party, a former ANP coalition partner, wins 17% of the vote and remains in third place.

The fourth is the Green Party with 12% of the vote, the New Austria Party is in fifth place with 8% of the vote.

The Austrian Ministry of the Interior, which is responsible for organizing and holding the elections, will submit the final results in the coming days, taking into account the Austrian votes sent by post.

