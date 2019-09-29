MS project: Poverty Line to Become BGN 363

From January 1, 2020, the poverty line should be BGN 363 - this envisages a draft decree of the Council of Ministers defining the poverty line, published for public discussion on the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the portal for public consultation. The deadline for discussing the project is October 27, BTA reports.

The poverty line this year is BGN 348. The proposed new size for 2020 is 4.3 percent higher than in 2019.

The report of the social minister states that the determination of the poverty line for the country is made on the basis of the methodology adopted by a decree of the Council of Ministers of September 24 this year.

By setting the poverty line at BGN 363 for 2020, financial support for people with permanent disabilities will be updated and respond to the dynamically changing economic environment, the social minister's report said.

From January 1, 2019, with the entry into force of the Disabled Persons Act, the approach in force until December 31, 2018 to determine the amount of monthly financial support for people with permanent disabilities changed. According to the law, the amount of the monthly financial support depends on the degree of disability and is determined and updated according to the poverty line in Bulgaria for the respective year, it is recalled in the partial preliminary impact assessment.

It also states that at a poverty line size of BGN 363 per month per person per household, there are 1,663,668 people below the poverty line.