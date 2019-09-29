314 Secondary Earthquakes in Istanbul for the Past Three Days

September 29, 2019, Sunday
Bulgaria: 314 Secondary Earthquakes in Istanbul for the Past Three Days

The number of the secondary earthquakes in Istanbul, after the strong earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale, reached 314. This was reported on Twitter by the Office of Emergency Management, quoted by BGNES.

One of the strongest secondary quakes was registered yesterday at 2.03 pm in the Silivri region. It was of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale, Anadolu Agency noted.

The massive September 26th earthquake caused material damage and killed two people. It was felt not only in Istanbul but also in Bulgaria.

Tags: Istanbul, turkey, Bulgaria, Earthquake, secondary earthquake
