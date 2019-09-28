New Methods in the Blood Cancer Treatment Can Eventually Cure it

New methods in the treatment of malignant diseases of the blood allow complete cure. This was reported by leading experts in the field of hematology at a scientific conference in Plovdiv. “Cancer is not a Sentence” is the motto of a charity cross that will be held tomorrow in the city as part of a national information campaign.

More and more cancer patients are managing to cope with difficult diagnoses thanks to the latest in the treatment - through targeted, immune and gene therapies.

Prof. Janet Grudeva, National Hematology Consultant: In the field of chronic myeloid leukemia, where we are already talking in compliance with certain indications for discontinuation of treatment, i. we are already talking not only about treating our cancer patients, but about healing them.

Stem cell transplantation is actively used in four centers in the country. In Plovdiv ,for three years, the number of transplanted patients is 88. Most often they are people with myeloma disease or lymphoma - Hodgkin or Non -Hodgkin lymphoma.

Assoc. Prof. Emil Spasov, Hematologist: We manage to extend the life of transplant patients, to cure some of them completely and to monitor them over time. Currently, the result of transplants meets world standards.

Prevention is very important, Cancer Society activists are constantly repeating.

Rositsa Kasabova, Stop Cancer Association: We need to be active, active in relation to the disease, like awareness, active in physics, physical activity, active in healthy eating, we must stop eating harmful foods.

All medicines in the new therapies are covered by the fund for people with health insurance.