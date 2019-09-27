Bulgaria Will Participate in the first UEFA eEURO 2020

Bulgaria has declared participation for the first ever e-European Championship - UEFA eEURO 2020. Thus, native fans will have the opportunity to represent their country at the finals of the gaming tournament and try their luck at UEFA eEURO 2020.

The competition is the largest e-football project to date, and opponents will only measure their strength at the new KONAMI eFootball PES 2020 game, dedicated to the real European Championships next summer.

The ultimate goal of all countries will be to qualify for the physical final tournament in London, scheduled for July 9 and 10, 2020, on the eve of the gold battle at Wembley Stadium. The winners of the gaming race will receive tickets to the finals as well as a cash prize.

Each federation that has declared participation will have to field a national team of between two and four players.

Who can participate?

The main focus of the tournament is the team element that stands at the heart of the football game - and that is why each association will choose between two and four gamers to represent the state.

The final teams will be selected through online tournaments between November 2019 and January 2020, followed by the European Qualifying Round for the final tournament.

Any player over the age of 16 can register on the tournament site - eEURO2020.com, with the requirement to own a copy of the game and participate on behalf of their home country.