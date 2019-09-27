Hillary Clinton Described Trump as "a Real Threat to American Democracy"

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made sharp comments against US President Donald Trump.

She received an award for overall contribution from the National Abortion Association, addressing President Trump in the second part of her speech in connection with the scandal surrounding the conversation between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart.

Hillary Clinton, Former Secretary of State: Nancy Pelosi must continue her impeachment investigation against the president, who has failed to keep his oath of defense of our Constitution and country. The man currently sitting in the Oval Office poses a clear and real danger to our future and our democracy. This is not a political statement, but a difficult reality.