Michael Schumacher's Manager with a Statement about his Condition

An official statement was released regarding Michael Schumacher's health. The legend has been recovering for almost 6 years from injuries sustained after a skiing accident in the Alps in 2013, Gong.bg reported.

Weeks ago, worldwide media reported that the former pilot had been admitted for treatment at a hospital in Paris. Sabine Kehm, Schumi’s long-time manager and longtime family friend of the Schumacher family, made the statement.

“Michael’s health is not a public issue, so we will not comment on it, if only because we need to protect Michael’s privacy as much as possible,” Kehm stated. “We realise that this is difficult for some people to understand, but we do so in perfect accordance with Michael’s attitude and can only thank you for being understanding,”

She also revealed that Schumacher is an extremely sensitive person. He did not like his name to be in the headlines and avoided public appearances even before the incident.

The manager urged not to believe in any photos that "leak" on social networks and in yellow magazines around the world.

