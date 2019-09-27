188 Secondary Earthquakes Registered near Istanbul

188 secondary earthquakes were recorded following the strong earthquake with 5.8 magnitude on the Richter scale that occurred yesterday near Istanbul.

This was reported by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, quoted by NTV.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck at 13.59 pm in the waters of the Sea of Marmara, 21.6 km from the Silivri District, Istanbul. The tremor was registered at a depth of 6.9 kilometres.

The strongest secondary earthquake recorded so far was with a 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, Oktay said.

The Vice President announced that the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) has received reports of damage to 473 buildings, including 55 schools.

Oktay said that 34 people were injured in the quake. He said that ten of the victims were hospitalised and the rest had been discharged, BTA reported.