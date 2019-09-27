Bulgaria's Medics Stage National Protest

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, at 11:30 am, in the CITUB building - 11th floor, a press conference will be held for the NATIONAL PROTEST OF PHYSICIANS AND HEALTH CARE SPECIALISTS.

CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov, the leaderships of the Bulgarian Association of Health Care Professionals and the Federation of Healthcare Unions, including their chairpersons Milka Vasileva and Dr. Ivan Kokalov, Todor Kapitanov, will participate.

Medical experts from different structures of the two organizations will also participate in the press conference.

Thousands of medical professionals and healthcare professionals from around the country (nurses, midwives, paramedics, medical and X-ray technicians, rehabilitation therapists) are expected to join the national protest. Support was provided by professional and patient organizations.

The main problems facing the class are the shortage of staff, the lack of young professionals working in the healthcare system, the low salaries and the lack of differentiated pay, the lack of opportunities for continuing education and career development, etc