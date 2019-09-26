H.E. Emma Hopkins: British Tourists Love Bulgaria

Over 350,000 British tourists come to Bulgaria every year. Of those, travelers with bankrupt Thomas Cook are a very small percentage. This was stated by British Ambassador Emma Hopkins after attending a conference on combating human trafficking.

"The embassy will continue to support the operation, but we must be ready for delays. With the implications for the UK tourism sector, it is a sad day for Thomas Cook and their staff. I visited them in Sunny Beach a few weeks ago to discuss the summer season.

Hopkins said she had been told during the interview with the tour operator that there were about 13,000 tourists on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast this year. "

,,British tourists love to travel to Bulgaria because of the warm climate, beautiful views, good food. I believe our tourists will continue to come to Bulgaria'', Emma Hopkins is convinced.