Former French President Jacques Chirac Has Died Aged 86
Society » OBITUARIES | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family said.
The former head of state has died this morning. His family was next to him, the statement said.
Jacques Chirac served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency. One of his major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years. He was seen as the focus of opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
