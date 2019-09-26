Former French President Jacques Chirac Has Died Aged 86

Society » OBITUARIES | September 26, 2019, Thursday // 13:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Former French President Jacques Chirac Has Died Aged 86

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, his family said.

The former head of state has died this morning. His family was next to him, the statement said.

Jacques Chirac served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency. One of his major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years. He was seen as the focus of opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jacques Chirac
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria