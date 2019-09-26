Canberra Legalizes Marijuana for Personal Use

The Australian capital, Canberra, is legalizing marijuana for personal use, the Associated Press reported.

The Legislative Assembly of the Australian Capital Territory is voted to legalize the possession of up to 50 grams of dried marijuana and the cultivation of two plants per person or four plants per household as of January 31, BTA reported.

Thus, Canberra, with a population of 400,000, became the first administrative unit in Australia to legalize marijuana for personal use, the AP notes.

Possession of a small amount of marijuana is decriminalized throughout the country. However, the Australian Capital Territory, the first of eight administrative units (six states and two territories), has taken the next step to legalize marijuana possession and cultivation.

Australia has already legalized medical marijuana in 2017 with prescription patients, the AP recalls.

The new bill will apply for people aged 18.