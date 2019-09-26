A Strong Secondary Quake Caused Panic in Pakistan
www.pixabay.com
A secondary earthquake with a 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale shook northeastern Pakistan, where 38 people were killed in a major earthquake on Tuesday, destroying buildings and roads, according to BGNES.
The secondary quake caused massive panic, and thousands left their homes and remained on the streets and outdoors.
The quake was very shallow and the ground shook violently in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, eyewitnesses said.