Innovative Technology Will Examine Donated Blood for Hepatitis and HIV

Innovative blood donation technology is being introduced in Bulgaria, which will give more security to the people who take part in such noble initiatives. It allows for accurate and rapid examination of the donated blood for hepatitis and HIV. This was stated by the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev, who attended the presentation of the technology at the National Center for Clinical and Transfusion Hematology, NOVA TV reported.

This technology is the most up-to-date method for improving the quality and safety of blood and blood components. There are 6 devices to work with. Two of them will remain in the capital and the rest will be sent in the regional centers for transfusion technology in the country, BTA reports.

The financing for the equipment is from the Ministry of Education and Science and is worth BGN 5 million.

