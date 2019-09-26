We are Celebrating the European Day without Victims on the Road

For the fourth consecutive year, Europe is celebrating ''European Day Without A Road Death'. It is organized by the European Road Police Services Network and is part of the Mobility Week.



Its aim is to minimize road accident victims and make drivers think more about safety.

In Bulgaria, during the last three years of the European Day Without A Road Death, we have had only one death - in 2017.

The initiative will include the Bulgarian Red Cross - an open road safety lesson for students and a silent march on a pedestrian walkway in memory to their dead peers.

The first Project EDWARD (European Day Without A Road Death), which took place in 31 countries on Wednesday 21 September 2016 proved to be a successful awareness-raiser. More than 103,000 organisations and individuals signed a road safety pledge on the website of the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL) and more than 80 road safety actions were organised across Europe, including information and awareness-raising activities in schools and companies, workshops, conferences and competitions. In addition, the #ProjectEDWARD and #seatbeltselfie social media campaign reached more than 19 million people.

The campaign, launched by TISPOL, was widely supported by the European Commission as part of the European Mobility Week.