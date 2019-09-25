The Session of the UN General Assembly in New York Continues

Bulgaria's President addresses a top-level political forum at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Rumen Radev assessed the international community's focus on sustainable development goals as timely. In New York, Bulgarian Foreign Ministers - Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, Croatia, Romania and Greece held a meeting on the European future of the Western Balkans.

The 17 main goals of sustainable development by 2030 are clearly the focus that this year's UN session pays special attention to, including visual attention. Each participant and guest of the organization can read them on the slabs in front of the entrance of the building, on special panels on the alleys and in many other places on the territory of the organization.

In his speech on the topic, the Bulgarian head of state emphasized that efforts to achieve change by 2030 and the measures taken for social development are justified in areas such as economic development, social cohesion and combating climate change. In my words, however, undermining the rules of international law leads to instability.

Rumen Radev - President: The annual increase in defense spending is indicative of the fact that the security environment is not improving and, at the same time, mistrust is increasing. Sustainable development can only be achieved by having a more effective global security mechanism that promotes dialogue and multilateral diplomacy, which have recently been under intense pressure.

We need to learn how to read the specific cultural codes of individual countries, the president further emphasized.

This would lead to a much better understanding of socio-political processes and the motivation of societies. This is a prerequisite for the development of a culture of peaceful coexistence.

In a four-party format of foreign ministers from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia, set up several years ago to act jointly against migrant flows, the first diplomats of the four countries have now stressed the importance of a European perspective for all Western Balkan countries and the start of negotiations with Albania and Northern Macedonia no later than October.

The four ministers also discussed the need for urgent measures to resume the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

Earlier this morning, the head of state participated in the global business forum of Michael Bloomberg.

His official speech from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly will be tomorrow around 6 pm Bulgarian time.