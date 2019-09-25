Over 95% of Thomas Cook's UK Customers Are already Home

British authorities have returned home more than 95% of the customers of the failed British tourist company Thomas Cook. The harvesting of the blocked people will continue in the coming days, the British Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) announced.

According to the agency, in the first 2 days after the bankruptcy, more than 20% of the tour operator's customers flew home. On Tuesday, the authorities secured the return of 70 flights with about 14,000 tourists. The next 70 flights will arrive on Wednesday. The flying programme is expected to continue until October 6.

"I would like those remaining on holiday to enjoy the rest of their stay because we aim to also fly you home on the day when you were originally booked to fly with Thomas Cook, or very shortly thereafter.

"This remains a highly complex operation and I would like to thank holidaymakers for their patience as some inconvenience and disruption is likely.", Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA said. He also thanked the airlines that helped in the operation to return tourists to their homeland.

Thomas Cook, the oldest British travel company in the world, declared bankruptcy on September 23, failing to negotiate a debt restructuring with its main shareholder, Chinese travel group Fosun, and its creditors.