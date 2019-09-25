Boris Johnson Disagrees with Supreme Court Decision

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision to declare the controversial suspension of parliament illegal, but assured that it would comply, BTA reported.

“I have to say that I strongly disagree with what the justices have found. I don’t think that it’s right but we will go ahead and of course Parliament will come back.”

"I think the most important thing is we get on and deliver Brexit on October 31 and clearly the claimants in this case are determined to frustrate that and to stop that.”

“I think it would be very unfortunate if Parliament made that objective, which the people want, more difficult but we will get on.”