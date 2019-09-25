President Radev Spoke with his Kazakh Counterpart about the Deepening of the Bilateral Relations between the Countries

The deepening of the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan and the improvement of the connection between the Black Sea and the Caspian region were discussed on Tuesday by the presidents of the two countries, Rumen Radev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two met in New York during the 74th regular session of the UN General Assembly.

The friendly relations between the two countries and their strategic geographical position are an excellent basis for deepening their economic and trade contacts. An indication of Kazakhstan's interest in a new dynamic in trade relations and deepening of its dialogue with Bulgaria is the increase in the rank of Kazakhstan's diplomatic mission in Bulgaria and the decision to accredit an ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

Possibilities for enhancing educational and scientific exchange were also discussed during the meeting.