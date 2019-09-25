Washington Post: Congress Leader to Announce Trump Impeachment Investigation

Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” Ms. Pelosi said in a brief speech invoking the nation’s founding principles. Mr. Trump, she added, “must be held accountable — no one is above the law.”, NY Times reported.

According to the Washington Post, the measure is because of fears that it has put pressure on the Ukrainian president. The US head of state has wanted Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the corruption of his competitor's son, Joe Biden, for election next year. Trump even blocked the release of US military aid to Ukraine until the investigation is launched, according to US media. Immediately after the news of the investigation, the president wrote on Twitter that he would give Congress a printout of his conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart tomorrow.

An increasing number of Democrats in Congress support the launch of an investigation that will impeach the president, and more Democrats have said they would support such a move. A special impeachment committee will be set up. Nancy Pelosi, the chairman of the congressional chair, declined to comment.