Frenchwoman Discovered a Unique 13th Century Painting above her Hot Plate

An old icon above the hot plate of an old French woman turned out to be a masterpiece worth more than € 6 million. The work of Florentine master Cimabue, who lived in the 13th century, is called "Christ Mocked”. 

The painting is thought to be part of a large diptych dating from 1280 when Cimabue painted eight scenes depicting Christ's passion and crucifixion, MSN reported.

The woman living near Paris had no idea what the value of the work was. The heat from the hot plate did not damage the painting.

