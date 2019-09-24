The Climate Catastrophe is Accelerating

Scientists at the University of Michigan and the University of Arizona have come to this conclusion, quoted by NOVA TV.



Global warming will accelerate in the future, scientists at the University of Michigan and the University of Arizona say, Science Daily reported.

The specialists successfully modeled the extreme warming during the early Eocene for the first time, ie. about 56 million years ago. It is expected that this may be repeated in the future.

Using the CESM 1.2 (Community Earth System Model) climate model, scientists have found that warming will accelerate sharply with the increase of carbon gas in the atmosphere. This is one of the climate models that was used for the fifth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. One of the factors that explain the great variability of Earth's climate is cloud cover. The lower Eocene cloud increased the warming caused by carbon leakage. Similar additional conditions are observed today, but the level of climate variability in the Eocene will not be reached during the life of the present generation.

The early Eocene about 48-56 million years ago was the warmest period in Earth's history over the last 66 million years. It began with the Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum, characterized by a sharp warming that led to the extinction of many species. The temperature of the Earth's surface was 14 degrees Celsius higher than it is today. The carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere reaches 1000 ppm, i.e. it was 2 times higher than it is today.

According to climatologists, if no measures are taken to limit the release of carbon gas into the atmosphere, by the end of the century its level could again reach 1000 ppm.