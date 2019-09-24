Growth in the Family Business in Bulgaria

Business | September 24, 2019, Tuesday // 13:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Growth in the Family Business in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The family business in Bulgaria has expanded. In the past 2 years 1,219 new companies have been registered in the country. The number of people employed at these companies increased with over 15,000 people (3.8%), the national statistical reads, BNR reported.

The family entrepreneurs mainly live in the district cities and the small Bulgarian towns, whereas in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, they are only 5% of the business.

There are over 104,000 family enterprises in Bulgaria, which are represented in all sectors of the economy. They employ over 414,000 people. Over 40,000 companies (39% of all family companies) are registered in trade, followed by craft companies and freelancers. 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: family business, Bulgaria, expand
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria