Growth in the Family Business in Bulgaria
The family business in Bulgaria has expanded. In the past 2 years 1,219 new companies have been registered in the country. The number of people employed at these companies increased with over 15,000 people (3.8%), the national statistical reads, BNR reported.
The family entrepreneurs mainly live in the district cities and the small Bulgarian towns, whereas in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia, they are only 5% of the business.
There are over 104,000 family enterprises in Bulgaria, which are represented in all sectors of the economy. They employ over 414,000 people. Over 40,000 companies (39% of all family companies) are registered in trade, followed by craft companies and freelancers.
